The sun is out, and the HiToms are set to host three games at Finch Field this weekend! Join us!

HiToms Baseball

***THREE Games This Weekend – Join Us for CPL Baseball!?***

It’s a HUGE weekend at Finch Field – featuring plenty of sunshine and baseball!

The HiToms host Asheboro in a doubleheader Saturday – featuring our Sheetz Scout Night AND Salvation Army of Davidson County Night!

5pm First Pitch

Then join us Sunday and take in baseball with your dad for Father’s Day as the HiToms welcome Gastonia!

5pm First Pitch