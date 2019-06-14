Wesleyan Christian Academy names Mo Blakeney their new baseball coach:Blakeney will take over for Coach Scott Davis
**********Elon man(Mo Blakeney) replacing N.C. State man(Scott Davis) at Wesleyan Christian Academy, High Point, N.C.**********
from Wesleyan Christian Academy press/news release:
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan has chosen longtime assistant coach Mo Blakeney to succeed Scott Davis as the Trojans’ baseball coach.
(Should make for a smooth transition.)
“We are thrilled to hire Coach Blakeney as our new varsity head baseball coach,” Wesleyan athletics director Glen Foster said in a news release. “His incredible baseball background will benefit the middle school, JV and varsity teams.”
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.