Wesleyan Christian Academy names Mo Blakeney their new baseball coach:Blakeney will take over for Coach Scott Davis

**********Elon man(Mo Blakeney) replacing N.C. State man(Scott Davis) at Wesleyan Christian Academy, High Point, N.C.**********

from Wesleyan Christian Academy press/news release:

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan has chosen longtime assistant coach Mo Blakeney to succeed Scott Davis as the Trojans’ baseball coach.

(Should make for a smooth transition.)

“We are thrilled to hire Coach Blakeney as our new varsity head baseball coach,” Wesleyan athletics director Glen Foster said in a news release. “His incredible baseball background will benefit the middle school, JV and varsity teams.”