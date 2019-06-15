2019 NCISAA June Live Period Showcases coming up soon, here in June, in Greensboro and Charlotte
2019 NCISAA June Live Period Showcases presented by LeoTerra Development
The NCISAA is proud to announce that the NCAA has approved its proposal for 2 June Live Period Basketball Showcases. With the NCAA’s certification, Division-I college coaches are permitted to attend these 2 live recruiting events. The first showcase will be held in Greensboro and the second showcase in Charlotte.
In the last 3 years, over 80 players, who played at schools governed by the NCISAA, have signed D-I scholarships to play basketball.
In ESPN’s latest rankings of the class of ’20, ’21, and ’22, there were 7 players from North Carolina ranked in their rankings (3 in ’20, 1 in ’21, 3 in ’22). 5 of those 7 play for a school in the NCISAA and will be participating in this event.
The NCISAA has produced some of the brightest stars in the NBA over the last 15 years including Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors), John Wall (Washington Wizards), Dennis Smith, Jr. (New York Knicks), Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Miles Plumlee (Atlanta Hawks), Seth Curry (Portland Trailblazers), Harry Giles (Sacramento Kings), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), and Theo Pinson (Brooklyn Nets). This year’s NBA Draft will include a handful of former NCISAA players including Rayjon Tucker, Grant Williams, Coby White, and Jaylen Hoard.
For more information including game schedules, please visit: https://www.ncisaa.org/sports-specific/?sport=13
Showcase 1 Information:
Dates:
Friday, June 21, 2019 – Games start at 6:00pm, last game begins at 9:45pm
Saturday, June 22, 2019 – Games start at 8:15am, last game begins at 7:45pm
Sunday, June 23, 2019 – Games start at 8:00am, last game begins at 2:15pm
Location: Greensboro Day School, Canterbury School
Cost: $10/day $25 for weekend, re-entry allowed (Cash/check only)
Event Contact: Jeff Smith – soxtitans@aol.com – 226-215-7880
Website: https://www.ncisaa.org/sports-specific/?sport=13
Showcase 2 Information:
Dates:
Friday, June 28, 2019 – Games start at 6:00pm, last game begins at 8:30pm
Saturday, June 29, 2019 – Games start at 9:00pm, last game begins at 3:15pm
Sunday, June 30, 2019 – Games start at 9:00am, last game begins at 3:15pm
Location: Cannon School, Charlotte Latin School
Cost: $10/day $25 for weekend, re-entry allowed (Cash/check only)
Event Contact: Che Roth – croth@cannonschool.org – 704-649-1093
Website: https://www.ncisaa.org/sports-specific/?sport=13
Participating Schools
Greensboro Day School
Cannon School
Ravenscroft School
The Burlington School
Victory Christian Academy
Northside Christian Academy
Greenfield School
Wesleyan Christian Academy
Trinity School of Raleigh
Carmel Christian School
Concord First Assembly
Northwood Temple
Durham Academy
Providence Day School
United Faith Christian Academy
High Point Christian Academy
Metrolina Christian Academy
Westchester Country Day School
Burlington Christian Academy
Hickory Grove
Calvary Day School
Charlotte Country Day School
Trinity School of Durham
Forsyth Country Day School
Covenant Day School
Grace Christian
Asheville Christian Academy
Southlake Christian Academy
Gaston Christian
First Assembly
Charlotte Latin
Charlotte Christian
ESPN’s Nationally Ranked Players in NC participating:
Class of 2020:
· #7 Isaiah Todd – Trinity School of Raleigh
Class of 2021:
· #49 – Cam Hayes – Greensboro Day School
Class of 2022:
· #7 – Jaden Bradley – Cannon School
· #10 – MJ Rice – Durham Academy
· #22 – Jalen Hood-Schifino – Northside Christian Academy
North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association (NCISAA)
The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) was organized by independent schools throughout the state of North Carolina who desired the opportunity to compete for state championships in various sports. Initially, the NCISAA was designed to oversee state play-offs and not to serve as a governing body for regular season play. In July of 1973, representatives from twenty-six North Carolina schools met with Calvin C. Criner at Ravenscroft School in Raleigh. Mr. Criner was, at that time, coordinator of non-public schools from the North Carolina Department of Public Education. The following school year, state tournaments were conducted in boys and girls basketball, tennis, and golf. Membership gradually spread throughout the state, and an executive committee evolved and subsequently developed the association’s first handbook.
NCISAA Mission Statement:
The NCISAA exists to encourage interscholastic competition among North Carolina independent schools that are committed to integrity, sportsmanship and fair play.
For more information on the NCISAA, visit: www.ncisaa.org or email info@ncisaa.org
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.