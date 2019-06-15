2019 NCISAA June Live Period Showcases coming up soon, here in June, in Greensboro and Charlotte

2019 NCISAA June Live Period Showcases presented by LeoTerra Development

The NCISAA is proud to announce that the NCAA has approved its proposal for 2 June Live Period Basketball Showcases. With the NCAA’s certification, Division-I college coaches are permitted to attend these 2 live recruiting events. The first showcase will be held in Greensboro and the second showcase in Charlotte.

In the last 3 years, over 80 players, who played at schools governed by the NCISAA, have signed D-I scholarships to play basketball.

In ESPN’s latest rankings of the class of ’20, ’21, and ’22, there were 7 players from North Carolina ranked in their rankings (3 in ’20, 1 in ’21, 3 in ’22). 5 of those 7 play for a school in the NCISAA and will be participating in this event.

The NCISAA has produced some of the brightest stars in the NBA over the last 15 years including Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors), John Wall (Washington Wizards), Dennis Smith, Jr. (New York Knicks), Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Miles Plumlee (Atlanta Hawks), Seth Curry (Portland Trailblazers), Harry Giles (Sacramento Kings), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), and Theo Pinson (Brooklyn Nets). This year’s NBA Draft will include a handful of former NCISAA players including Rayjon Tucker, Grant Williams, Coby White, and Jaylen Hoard.

For more information including game schedules, please visit: https://www.ncisaa.org/sports-specific/?sport=13

Showcase 1 Information:

Dates:

Friday, June 21, 2019 – Games start at 6:00pm, last game begins at 9:45pm

Saturday, June 22, 2019 – Games start at 8:15am, last game begins at 7:45pm

Sunday, June 23, 2019 – Games start at 8:00am, last game begins at 2:15pm

Location: Greensboro Day School, Canterbury School

Cost: $10/day $25 for weekend, re-entry allowed (Cash/check only)

Event Contact: Jeff Smith – soxtitans@aol.com – 226-215-7880

Website: https://www.ncisaa.org/sports-specific/?sport=13

Showcase 2 Information:

Dates:

Friday, June 28, 2019 – Games start at 6:00pm, last game begins at 8:30pm

Saturday, June 29, 2019 – Games start at 9:00pm, last game begins at 3:15pm

Sunday, June 30, 2019 – Games start at 9:00am, last game begins at 3:15pm

Location: Cannon School, Charlotte Latin School

Cost: $10/day $25 for weekend, re-entry allowed (Cash/check only)

Event Contact: Che Roth – croth@cannonschool.org – 704-649-1093

Website: https://www.ncisaa.org/sports-specific/?sport=13

Participating Schools

Greensboro Day School

Cannon School

Ravenscroft School

The Burlington School

Victory Christian Academy

Northside Christian Academy

Greenfield School

Wesleyan Christian Academy

Trinity School of Raleigh

Carmel Christian School

Concord First Assembly

Northwood Temple

Durham Academy

Providence Day School

United Faith Christian Academy

High Point Christian Academy

Metrolina Christian Academy

Westchester Country Day School

Burlington Christian Academy

Hickory Grove

Calvary Day School

Charlotte Country Day School

Trinity School of Durham

Forsyth Country Day School

Covenant Day School

Grace Christian

Asheville Christian Academy

Southlake Christian Academy

Gaston Christian

First Assembly

Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Christian

ESPN’s Nationally Ranked Players in NC participating:

Class of 2020:

· #7 Isaiah Todd – Trinity School of Raleigh

Class of 2021:

· #49 – Cam Hayes – Greensboro Day School

Class of 2022:

· #7 – Jaden Bradley – Cannon School

· #10 – MJ Rice – Durham Academy

· #22 – Jalen Hood-Schifino – Northside Christian Academy

North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association (NCISAA)

The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) was organized by independent schools throughout the state of North Carolina who desired the opportunity to compete for state championships in various sports. Initially, the NCISAA was designed to oversee state play-offs and not to serve as a governing body for regular season play. In July of 1973, representatives from twenty-six North Carolina schools met with Calvin C. Criner at Ravenscroft School in Raleigh. Mr. Criner was, at that time, coordinator of non-public schools from the North Carolina Department of Public Education. The following school year, state tournaments were conducted in boys and girls basketball, tennis, and golf. Membership gradually spread throughout the state, and an executive committee evolved and subsequently developed the association’s first handbook.

NCISAA Mission Statement:

The NCISAA exists to encourage interscholastic competition among North Carolina independent schools that are committed to integrity, sportsmanship and fair play.

For more information on the NCISAA, visit: www.ncisaa.org or email info@ncisaa.org