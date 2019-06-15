7 on 7 Football Passing Games from N.C. State(Friday) and North Carolina(Thursday):Video Highlights from Dudley, Page, Southeast Guilford, Northwest Guilford and High Point Christian Academy
**********Here are the teams from North Carolina that attended the N.C. State 7 on 7 passing games in Raleigh, on Friday…*********
Dudley
Page
High Point Christian Academy
Raleigh Broughton
Raleigh Sanderson
Southeast Raleigh
North Raleigh Christian Academy
Wake Forest
Southern Durham
Northern Durham
Durham Jordan
Durham Hillside
Highlands
Hobbton
Fayetteville EE Smith
Eastern Wayne
CLICK HERE to check out the highlights, featuring Page, Dudley and High Point Christian Academy and highlights coming in from, WRALSportsFan and their HighSchoolOT website….www.wralsportsfan.com….
**********From the UNC Tar Heels/North Carolina 7 on 7 passing game tournament in Chapel Hill on Thursday you had the following teams:**********
Southeast Guilford
Northwest Guilford,
Dudley
High Point Christian Academy
Kernersville Glenn
Winston-Salem Reynolds
Eastern Randolph
Richmond County
Raleigh Enloe
Raleigh Broughton
Southeast Raleigh
Southern Durham
Lee County
West Charlotte
Overhills
Nash Central
Eastern Wayne
Corinth Holders
Hampton (Va.)
Life Christian (Va.)
CLICK HERE to check out the video highlights from the UNC-Chapel Hill 7 on 7 Passing Game Tournament, and one of the games, features the Southeast Guilford Falcons vs. the Richmond County Raiders….
(Video coming in from the HighSchool OT website, at WRALSportsFan.com/www.wralsportsfan.com……
