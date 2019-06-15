A Couple of Scores coming in Today from the Northwest Guilford Basketball Jamboree:Day Two

Caught the scores from two games today, at the Northwest Guilford High School Basketball Jamboree and this was Day Two for the event….

Those scores were:

Northwest Guilford varsity 63, Bishop McGuinness 58

Greensboro Day School 41, Western Alamance 27….The defense from Greensboro Day is not going to let you score many points at all….The relentless trapping and double-teaming, takes its toll on the opposition….

Nice and cool inside that Roger Nelson Gym, at Northwest Guilford High School…..