Elon Softball Duo Selected for NCCSIA All-State Honors

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – A pair of players from the Elon University softball team were selected to the 2019 North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA) University Division All-State Softball Teams as announced by the organization on Monday, June 10.

NCCSIA All-State Release

Abby Barker was selected to the first team at pitcher while Megan White was tabbed a second team honoree at her catcher position. It was the first All-State accolades for both players.

Barker won 19 games for the Phoenix in the circle, setting a new program Division I single-season school record, while also posting the second-best season win total in school history overall. The Granville, Ohio, native had a 2.92 ERA in 158.0 innings and struck out 75 batters. She would earn first team All-Colonial Athletic Association accolades and was named to the CAA All-Tournament team after helping the Phoenix to its first-ever league championship game. She later earned third team NFCA Mideast All-Region, her first career All-Region nod.

White had a strong freshman campaign in 2019 and was selected as the CAA Co-Rookie of the Year. The Creedmoor, N.C., native led the Phoenix in batting average (.320), slugging percentage (.670), RBI (29) and homers (10) while earning first team All-CAA accolades. She also earned a spot on the CAA All-Tournament team and had three home runs versus Drexel on April 20, helping the Phoenix to a 13-10 win over the Dragons in extras.

Nominations were submitted by North Carolina sports information professionals and voted on by NCCSIA members.

Founded in 2002, the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA) is comprised of sports information professionals from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA and independent institutions from the state of North Carolina. The purpose of the organization is to promote collegiate athletics at all schools. Membership is open to anyone affiliated with a college, university or conference located in North Carolina, and whose area of responsibility lies within sports information.