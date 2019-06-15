Saturday Night Baseball and Football Scoreboard:Hoppers road win at KAN/HP Rockers gain split with LI Ducks/HiToms and Copperheads divided in Double-Dip/Mudcats mash Dash/Cobras fall hard to Sharks at Greensboro Coliseum/State Games Report

Bonus Score:Arena Football from the Greensboro Coliseum

Jacksonville Sharks 55, Carolina Cobras 29

Cobras(6-2)/Sharks(6-1)

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 4, Kannapolis Intimidators 0

WP:Bido(8-4)/LP:Stiever(4-6)/SV:Gardner(2)….GSO Martin 2-4/HR(18)/2 RBI…Sanchez 2-4/Run…Kaiser 2-4/Run/RBI…Koch 2-4/Run

Greensboro(43-25)/Kannapolis(28-39)

TOG-2:32/Attendance 2,714 at Kannapolis Intimidators Stadium

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

Game One

Long Island Ducks 3, High Point Rockers 2….(7 Innings)

TOG-2:04

Game Two

High Point Rockers 8, Long Island Duck 0….(7 Innings)

Rockers(28-23)/Ducks(31-17)

TOG-1:58/Attendance 2,741 at High Point’s BB&T Ballpark

Coastal Plain League:

Game One

Asheboro Copperheads 15, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 6….(7 Innings)

TO-2:41

Game Two

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 3, Asheboro Copperheads 1…(7 Innings)

TOG-1:50/Attendance 1,119 at Finch Field, in Thomasville

HiToms(4-7)/Copperheads(7-4)

High Point-Thomasville allowed just one hit in game two of a doubleheader at Finch Field to earn a 3-1 win against the Asheboro Copperheads at Finch Field Saturday after dropping game one 15-6.

Dallas Baptist’s Luke Trahan fired five hitless innings to start game two and allowed the only run of the game in the top of the 1st inning. UNCW’s Rian Haire followed with a scoreless inning before Trahan’s DBU teammate J.T. Penick earned the save. All three pitchers made their Coastal Plain League debuts.

Northeast CC’s Drew Smith laced a two-RBI single down the left field line with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 3rd to put the HiToms up 2-0. HPT would tally its insurance run in the 5th when Middle Tennessee State’s Myles Christian smoked a double into the gap in left-center to score Catawba’s Jeremy Simpson.

Simpson and Southeastern Louisiana’s Nick Ray recorded the other two HiTom hits in game two. Asheboro’s lone hit game in the top of the 6th inning off the bat of North Carolina A&T’s Dustin Baber.

The HiToms dropped game one to Asheboro 15-6 to start the day despite erasing an early 5-0 deficit. The Copperheads jumped out to that lead through three innings, scoring two runs in the 1st, one in the 2nd, and two more in the 3rd.

HPT rallied with five tallies in the bottom of the 3rd, including two off a Smith triple to the centerfield wall. Smith came home two pitches later when Louisburg’s Josh Baker smacked a home run to right-centerfield, his seconds straight game with a home run.

Asheboro posted three more runs in the 5th to take an 8-5 lead. HPT responded with a run in the 6th on a Christian RBI single, but the floodgates opened in the final frame, as the Copperheads struck for seven runs to put the game well out of reach.

Carolina League:

Carolina Mudcats 4, Winston-Salem Dash 2

Dash(37-26)/Mudcats(39-29)

TOG-2:25/Attendance 4,167 at Five County Stadium in Zebulon

Region 6 (Host Region) and Region 1 Advance to Gold Medal Game in Baseball

High School Basketball Tournament Enters Bracket Play

The Powerade State Games Baseball Event enters its final day tomorrow. Region 6 (Charlotte Area) has advanced to the Gold Medal Game against Region 1 (Greenville/Northeast Coast Area). This is the first time Region 1 has advanced to the Gold Medal Game since 1999. The Gold Medal Game will be held at 3pm at UNC Charlotte on Sunday, June 16th. Facing off in the Bronze Medal Game at 12:30pm at UNC Charlotte is Region 4 (Fayetteville/Sandhills Area) vs. Region 5 (Triad Area).