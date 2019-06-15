The Friday Night Baseball Scoreboard:SAL with GSO Hoppers and big night for Pat Dorrian/State Games Region 5 results/ALPB Rockers drop home game to LI Ducks/CPL with HiToms over SwampDogs and Copperheads fall to Owls/WS Dash take CL win over Mudcats in Zebulon
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 4, Kannapolis Intimidators 1
WP:Jennings(5-6)/LP:Bilous(2-4)/SV:De Los Santos(3)
GSO:Dorian 2-4/HR(6)/3 RBI…Castro 2-4…Koch 2-4…
Hoppers(42-25)/Initmidators(28-38)
TOG-2:35/Attendance 1,053 at Kannapolis
State Games Baseball and our local Region 5 team wins, 7-3 over Region 3…More below from Twitter….
Region 5 defeats Region 3 7-3! Ingle, Hughes, Cox, and Beal get it done on the bump. Perrell, Polen, Rezek, Posse, Mortenson, and Needham lead the way offensively. Back in action tomorrow night vs Region 6 at 6:30 pm at UNCC!
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Long Island 5, High Point Rockers 3
Rockers(27-22)/Ducks(30-16)
TOG-2:30/Attendance 2,678 at High Point’s BB&T Ballpark
Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms 11, Fayetteville SwampDogs 2
HiToms(3-6)/SwampDogs(6-6)
Attendance 1,625 at J.P. Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville….TOG not available…
Forest City Owls 3, Asheboro Copperheads 2
Asheboro(6-3)/Forest City(5-5)
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 6, Carolina Mudcats 2
Dash(37-25)/Mudcats(38-29)
TOG-2:56/Attendance 4,852 at Five County Stadium, in Zebulon, N.C.
