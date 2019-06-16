Ragsdale High School Football 7 on 7 Coming up this Wednesday/Greensboro Day School Girls Basketball places 2nd in Powerade State Games, claiming the Silver Medal

from Twitter:

7 on 7 This week at Ragsdale HS on Wednesday 6pm

Teams participating SE Guilford, WS Reagan, Northern Durham and Ragsdale HS…

**********Big week of 7 on 7’s coming up with the event at Ragsdale on Wednesday, the 7 on 7 at Dudley HS on Saturday, I do believe that Guilford College is having their annual 7 on 7 major gathering this Saturday, and D.J. Reader is having his FREE Football Camp at Grimsley, this coming Saturday……

The Greensboro Day School Bengals’ girls varsity basketball team just placed Second in the Powerade State Games being this weekend, down in Charlotte…

The GDS Bengals fell to Huntersville Hopewell in the Gold Medal game, while GDS knocked off Raleigh Wakefield and Charlotte Catholic, on the way to the finals…

Congrats to to coach Mara Montana and her young ladies, including the veterans like JeBria “Full Throttle” Fullwood, Hailey Blackwell, Caroline Wyrick and Kate Jones…

