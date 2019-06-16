Sunday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers, Rockers, Dash all win/HiToms and Copperheads not so lucky on Father’s Day 2019

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 5, Kannapolis Intimidators 2

WP:Selby(3-0)/LP:Perez(0-1)/SV:Ogle(4)

Hoppers(44-25)/Intimidators(28-40)

TO-2:23/Attendance 1,031 at Kannapolis Stadium

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 3, Long Island Ducks 2

Rockers(29-23)/Ducks(31-18)

TOG-2:37/Attendance 2,434 at High Point’s BB&T Ballpark

Coastal Plain League Baseball:

Fayetteville SwampDogs 10, Asheboro Copperheads 4

Gastonia Grizzlies 6, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 4

HiToms(4-7)/Grizzlies(10-4)

TOG-2:40/Attendance 875 at Thomasville’s Finch Field

Four errors came back to bite the High Point-Thomasville HiToms in a 6-4 loss to the Gastonia Grizzlies on Father’s Day at Finch Field Sunday afternoon.

HPT brought the tying run to the plate in the 9th inning after Middle Tennessee State’s Myles Christian smacked a triple to the wall with two outs. Northeast CC’s Drew Smith followed by popping out to right field on a spectacular sliding catch by Gastonia’s Bill Hanna to end the game.

The HiToms took an early 1-0 lead after Winston-Salem State’s Luke Spiva drove in MTSU commit Josh Baker with a double to right field in the bottom of the 2nd.

Gastonia equalized in the top of the 3rd, but High Point-Thomasville responded in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Smith to score UNC-Asheville’s Anthony Cuozzi.

The Grizzlies then used four hits to take a 4-2 lead in the 5th inning – they would add two more tallies in the top of the 7th to make it 6-2.

HPT got a run back in the 7th on an RBI ground by Northeast CC’s Christian Dumont, scoring Chowan’s Jared Fry. Baker then added to his day at the plate with a solo home run to left field, giving him three homers in his last four games.

Baker led the HiToms in hitting, finishing 3-4 with the home run and a run scored.

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash 6, Carolina Mudcats 2

Dash(38-26)/Mudcats(39-30)

TOG-2:57/Attendance 3,708 at Zebulon’s Five County Stadium