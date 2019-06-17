C.J. Crump(Page HS) has committed to play college football at East Carolina University:Page Pirate to become ECU Pirate

**********Coming in from the Page Pirates’ defensive back C.J. Crump on Twitter:Crump has committed to play his college football at East Carolina University….**********

Crump on Twitter:

After much thought and consideration I have decided to continue my football career at East Carolina University!! #StillAPirate #PirateNation #Committed

from Page Pirates football on Twitter:

Awesome news from an outstanding dude! Speed, skill, height, range, and great character! Awesome family as well! Pirate football is happy for you all!

The rising Page senior will join the ECU football team in the Fall of 2020…..

C.J. Crump will be joining former Page HS teammate Alex Angus(LB/DB), at East Carolina…Angus is part of ECU’s freshman class for 2019….