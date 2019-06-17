Carstar North American Partners with Axalta to accelerate the cure for Cystic Fibrosis

CARSTAR NORTH AMERICA PARTNERS WITH AXALTA TO ACCELERATE THE CURE FOR CYSTIC FIBROSIS

CARSTAR to Host ‘Soaps It Up’ Car Wash with Axalta Driver Alex Bowman

to Benefit Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

CHARLOTTE — CARSTAR, North America’s premier network of independently owned and operated collision repair facilities, will make its 2019 debut in the NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen International through a joint promotion with paint partner Axalta Coating Systems. The No. 88 Axalta/CARSTAR Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Alex Bowman will race on Sunday, August 4, at the Watkins Glen road course in upstate New York. The CARSTAR logo will be featured on the television panel and roof of the car. Bowman will join CARSTAR, Axalta and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Carolinas Chapter to kick off the partnership at a special press event on June 17 in the Charlotte area.

WHO: Michael Macaluso, President, CARSTAR North America; Seth Wilcox, Sales & Distribution Director, North America, Axalta Coatings; Rachel Staton, Senior Director of Development Cystic Fibrosis Foundation; and Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman.

WHAT: Unveiling of the partnership program for the No. 88 Axalta/CARSTAR Chevrolet for Watkins Glen and discussion of a North American contest to raise cystic fibrosis awareness by encouraging those affected by the disease to design a helmet that Bowman will wear during the Watkins Glen race weekend. The press event will culminate with an open-to-public “Soaps It Up” car wash featuring the No. 88 pit crew. “Soaps It Up” fundraising events are being held at CARSTAR locations across North America throughout the month of June to raise valuable funds for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.

WHERE: Axalta Customer Experience Center

5388 Stowe Lane

Concord, NC 28027

WHEN: Monday, June 17, 11:45 a.m. ET