Guilford College Youth Basketball Camp coming up July 15-18:Get all of your Camp Details Here

Guilford College will be having a youth basketball camp July 15-18 at Guilford College.

The camp will be conducted by the Guilford College Quakers’ head coach Tom Palombo, his assistants(Ronnie Thomas and Reid Jacoby), plus available Quaker basketball players…

For more information, contact Tom Palombo @ tpalombo@guilford.edu.

Tom Palombo

Men’s Basketball Coach

Guilford College

336-316-2290

A native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Tom Palombo guided the Quakers to a 43-37 mark in his first three years, before compiling a 104-19 record over the next four seasons. From 2006-10, Guilford had the most wins in NCAA Division III and the eighth-best winning percentage (.8455) among all NCAA men’s basketball teams. Palombo’s record in 16 seasons at Guilford is 311-138, which ranks second only to Jack Jensen among the school’s men’s basketball coaching wins leaders.

Palombo’s Quakers posted a 24-6 record in 2016-17 and made their fifth NCAA Division III Tournament appearance by winning the ODAC Tournament for the third time in school history. Also the ODAC’s regular-season champion, Guilford reached the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament and Palombo was named the ODAC’s Bob Johnson Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year.

Guilford made its fourth straight NCAA Division III playoff appearance under Palombo in 2010 and reached the national semifinals for the second year in a row. The Quakers also won their second ODAC crown in three years and finished with a 30-3 overall record, which earned a number-three national ranking in the final D3hoops.com national poll. Guilford also finished third in the nation in 2009 with a 26-6 record. The Quakers broke onto the national scene in 2006-07 with the first of consecutive 24-5 campaigns. For his efforts, Palombo received 2007 South Region Coach of the Year honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and D3hoops.com.

A 30-year head coaching veteran, Palombo has a league-record four Bob Johnson ODAC Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year Awards to his credit. He has directed 13 Quakers to a combined 21 All-ODAC commendations, including four players of the year. Guilford’s Tyler Sanborn ’10 and Ben Strong ’08 both won NABC Division III Player of the Year honors as seniors.

Palombo has a 411-201 overall record and just one campaign with a sub-.500 record.

Guilford Basketball Camps

2019 Youth Camp

July 15th – 18th

Ages: 6 – 15, Boys & Girls

Location: Ragan-Brown Field House

Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Daily

**Early drop off at 8:15 AM is available.**

**Campers should bring their lunch each day.**

Cost:

$150.00

*$130.00 when registered by June 15th*

Includes Camp T-Shirt

**There will be a $10.00 credit card processing fee added when registering online**

No refunds after final payment

**If Online Registration is Sold Out, contact Tom Palombo tpalombo@guilford.edu or 336-451-6736) for registration.

Online Registration

Register HERE

Get your game ready for the fall! Basketball Season will be here before you know it. Come learn the game and have fun at the Guilford College Basketball Camp.

This summer we are offering the opportunity for any boy or girl ages 6-15 to be a part of the Guilford College Basketball Camp. We are committed to helping each camper become a better shooter and offensive player. Our goal is for each camper to learn new skills that will help them become better players.

During our 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 leagues, our coaches emphasize the need for team play. At our camp this summer, we will be covering the fundamentals of complete offensive play including passing, dribbling and team play. We will also teach the concepts of individual and team defense as taught on the college level.

Our Goals For The Week Are:

For each player to have a positive experience filled with hard work but in a fun-filled, positive teaching environment.

To provide extraordinary instruction. Teaching that will fit you and your game.

Week-long competition to challenge you and put your newly learned fundamentals to work in game situations.

Come be a part of our program for a week. Experience basketball instruction and competition at its best. We look forward to seeing you this summer.

Camp Features:

• Great teaching staff including current Guilford College players.

• Shooting

• Competitive League Play

• Ball-handling

• Each camper will play at least two games per day in addition to their instruction.

• Passing

• Contests in free throw shooting, hot shot and 1-on-1.

• Footwork – Balance, Agility

• Basketball videos will be used to instruct as well as entertain.

• Individual & Team Offense

• Appropriate emphasis on attitude and fun in the development of the player.

• Individual & Team Defense

• Games played in Ragan Brown Field House and Alumni Gym.

• Attitude