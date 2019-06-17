HiToms Baseball Bark in the Park, this Wednesday Night:Presented by Thomasville Veterinary Hospital

from HiToms Baseball, at www.hitoms.com:

Join us WEDNESDAY NIGHT for Thomasville Vet’s Bark in the Park Night as the HiToms host the Lexington County Blowfish!

Take a picture with our pet photo-booth AND receive an exclusive HiToms bandana!

First pitch is at 7:00 – gates open at 6:00!

Finch Field in Thomasville…..