Monday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers and Dash OFF for All-Star Breaks/Rockers have night OFF/HiToms and Copperheads both go down in CPL/Greensboro Red Wings give up late run on steal of home/ER can’t keep up with Stanly County

South Atlantic League:

Greensboro Grasshoppers OFF South Atlantic League All-Stars Game

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers OFF

Coastal Plain League:

Forest City Owls 5, High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms 1

HiToms(4-8)/Owls(6-7)

TOG-2:47/Attendance 288 at McNair Field, in Forest City, N.C.

Wilmington Sharks 6, Asheboro Copperheads 5

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash OFF Carolina League All-Stars Game

American Legion Baseball:

Eastern Randolph Post 81 Takes a Tough Blow From Stanly County Post 76

Post 76 Stanly County 14, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 1

Post 87 Steals Game From Red Wings

Post 87 HiToms 3, Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 2

from the Post 53 Red Wings on Twitter:

JUNE 17, 2019

THOMASVILLE, NC — No, the HiToms did not cheat their way to victory. What they did do was execute one of the most daring moves in all of baseball.

The game was extremely tight from beginning to end. Neither team could muster any major offensive spark, which the Red Wings have been known to do, if only for one inning per game.

Jack Ratliff opened for Post 53 and wasn’t perfect, but he limited damage done by Post 87. He went one inning and allowed two runs (one earned) on no hits and three walks. Those two runs were the only ones scored by Post 87 until the last inning.

Greensboro’s offense was kept in check all day as they managed only two runs on five hits, one walk, and ten strikeouts. Their only runs came in the fourth inning on defensive miscues by Post 87.

With runners at the corners, Zach Ross stole second. The throw got by the bag and Cam Edmonds easily scored from third.

D’Jay Mobley reached on an infield single to put runners on the corners again. This time, the pitcher tried to pick off Mobley, who got in a rundown. Ross hesitated for the plate but decided to go and was safe on a close play.

Bowen Young was solid in relief for the Red Wings. He came in to start the second inning and went 5.2 scoreless innings. Control was an issue as he issued four walks on his own (three of his seven total walks were intentional), but he scattered 4 hits and proved to be an escape artist on more than one occasion.

One such occasion came in the seventh inning. A leadoff double and a stolen base prompted two intentional walks to load the bases with no outs. A shallow fly out to center held the runner at third and a strikeout gave Young an opportunity to escape yet again. On an 0-1 pitch, Kameron Heath attempted a straight steal of home and was safe by a mile as the pitch was high. Young’s only run allowed proved to be the game-winning run as High Point won 3-2.

The loss moves Post 53 to a 2-9 overall record and an 0-6 record in the division. It is their eighth consecutive loss. They are now 1-5 in games decided by two runs or fewer.

The Red Wings play again on Thursday as they host Randolph County. When they met on June 5th, it was a 2-7 loss for Post 53.