Baseball Tonight for Tuesday Scoreboard:North takes both SAL and Carolina League All-Star Games/Rockers burn Barnstormers/HiToms out-strike Copperheads/Davidson County squeezes out American Legion victory
South Atlantic League All-Star Game:
North All-Stars 6, South All-Stars 2
GSO Grasshoppers’ LoLo Sanchez 1-5/RBI…Rodolfo Castro 1-2/2 BB’s/2 Runs…Mason Martin 0-2…Grant Koch 0-2…
Pitcher Alex Manasa from GSO goes 1 Inning/0 Runs/0 Hits/1 BB/0 K’s…
TOG-2:46/Attendance 6,237 at Charleston, West Virginia’s Appalachian Power Park
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 4, Lancaster Barnstormers 1
Rockers(30-23)/Barnstormers(18-30)
TOG-2:23/Attendance 1,607, at High Point’s BB&T Point Ballpark
Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms 5, Asheboro Copperheads 2…(7 Innings)
HiToms(5-9)/Copperheads(8-6)
TOG-1:46/Attendance 408 at Finch Field, in Thomasville
Carolina League All-Star Game:
North All-Stars 8, South South All-Stars 7
TOG-Not Available/Attendance 6,927 at Nymeo Field, in Frederick, Maryland
American Legion Baseball:
Eastern Randolph Post 81 Loses Lead Early in Defeat
Final
Post 8 Davidson County 1, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 0…All American Legion games now 7 Innings…
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E DC8 1 0 0 0 0 0 X 1 2 1 ER81 0 0 0 0 0 0 X 0 2 4
