Dudley High School Football 7 on 7 coming up this Saturday June 22 at James B. Dudley High School

Dudley High School Football 7 on 7 coming up on Saturday June 22 at James B. Dudley High School

Begins at 9:30am

Admission Entry Tickets are $5.00

Teams that will play at the Dudley Football 7 on 7…Tarpley Stadium, on Lincoln Street, in Greensboro, N.C.

Dudley HS

Eastern Guilford HS

WS Carver HS

WS Atkins HS

WS Reagan HS

Southeast Guilford HS

High Point Christian Academy

WS Prep

Western Alamance HS

Durham Riverside HS