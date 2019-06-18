Dudley High School Football 7 on 7 coming up this Saturday June 22 at James B. Dudley High School
Dudley High School Football 7 on 7 coming up on Saturday June 22 at James B. Dudley High School
Begins at 9:30am
Admission Entry Tickets are $5.00
Teams that will play at the Dudley Football 7 on 7…Tarpley Stadium, on Lincoln Street, in Greensboro, N.C.
Dudley HS
Eastern Guilford HS
WS Carver HS
WS Atkins HS
WS Reagan HS
Southeast Guilford HS
High Point Christian Academy
WS Prep
Western Alamance HS
Durham Riverside HS
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.