Dudley High School Football 7 on 7 coming up this Saturday June 22 at James B. Dudley High School

Posted by Andy Durham on June 18, 2019 at 7:55 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Dudley High School Football 7 on 7 coming up on Saturday June 22 at James B. Dudley High School

Begins at 9:30am

Admission Entry Tickets are $5.00

Teams that will play at the Dudley Football 7 on 7…Tarpley Stadium, on Lincoln Street, in Greensboro, N.C.
Dudley HS
Eastern Guilford HS
WS Carver HS
WS Atkins HS
WS Reagan HS
Southeast Guilford HS
High Point Christian Academy
WS Prep
Western Alamance HS
Durham Riverside HS

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top