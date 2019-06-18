The 3 Heath Brothers will perform before the HiToms baseball game at Finch Field THIS Thursday!

The 3 Heath Brothers Perform at Finch Field THIS Thursday!

The 3 Heath Brothers join HiTomTV! And they’ll join us for a pregame concert at Finch Field this Thursday at 5:45!

Bring your friends or your congregation for our first of two Faith & Family Nights this season! The HiToms take on Forest City following the concert at 7:00 p.m.

Want to learn more about the 3 Heath Brothers? Click below!

Local gospel singing sensations, the 3 Heath Brothers, will be joining the HiToms for a pregame concert ahead of the team’s Faith and Family Night game this Thursday June 20th.

The concert is FREE with purchase of a ticket to the HiToms’ game that night against the Forest City Owls. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with the concert following shortly after at 5:45 p.m. The HiToms will then take on the Owls following the concert, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

General admission tickets to all HiToms games are $7, while box seats are available for purchase at $8. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Finch Field gate before the game.

“We are so excited for the 3 Heath Brothers to kick off our first of two Faith & Family Night celebrations this season,” said John Thomas, HiToms director of broadcasting and media relations. “These exceptionally talented young men already have a significant following in our High Point-Thomasville footprint and across the state. I am looking forward to seeing them perform and provide a time of worship and family entertainment to bring together our HiToms fans and the surrounding community.”

The Thomasville-based singing group, consisting of brothers Nicholas, Clayton, and Christian, is currently on tour at singing conventions and churches across the country. The 3 Heath Brothers will make stops in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Iowa, and numerous other states throughout 2019. The Brothers will also be featured at the 99th State Annual Singing Convention in Benson, N.C., after receiving the Grand Champion trophy from the convention in 2018.

The Brothers have risen sharply in popularity and were nominated as one of Singing News’ Favorite New Artists of 2019. They continue to add tour dates around the country.

The HiToms’ Faith & Family Night will feature ceremonial first pitches from select pastors across the High Point-Thomasville area. The HiToms will also hold a second Faith & Family Night on Thursday, July 18.