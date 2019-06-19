Ragsdale High School 7 on 7 due up Today at 6pm:Four-team Field with SEG, WS Reagan, Northern Durham all looking to join the RHS Tigers for football
7 on 7 ready to go TODAY at Ragsdale HS with start time set for 6pm……
And we are guessing field conditions permitting….Lots of rain yesterday/Tuesday and they will have to see what kind of shape the field is in today…
Teams participating Southeast Guilford Falcons, WS Reagan Raiders, Northern Durham Knights and Ragsdale Tigers…..
