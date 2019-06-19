Southern Guilford HS names Jay Johnson as the SG Storm’s new Softball Coach

Southern Guilford High School is pleased to announce that Jay Johnson has been named the new head women’s softball coach.

Coach Johnson is replacing John Funderburk who led the Storm for 14 years prior to his retirement at the end of the 2018-2019 school year. Coach Johnson joined the Storm staff earlier this year and currently serves as a Marketing teacher.

Coach Johnson is no stranger to the coaching ranks. Prior to joining Guilford County Schools, Coach Johnson spent two years as an assistant softball coach at NCAA Division 1 Elon University. Coach Johnson has coached at many levels and experienced success at each stop along the way. Coach Johnson was instrumental in helping Northwest High School (Canal Fulton, OH) win multiple conference championships. In addition, Coach Johnson helped lead the team to their first ever regional championship appearance.

After leaving Ohio, Coach Johnson served as Associate Head Softball Coach at Grace College in Wynona Lake, IN. At Grace, Johnson helped to lead the Lancers back to their winning ways after inheriting a program with only three wins prior to his arrival. Coach Johnson led the Lancers to their first 30 win season since the early 1990’s. Prior to his departure from Grace, Johnson would go on to lead the Lancers to three consecutive 30+ win seasons. Along the way, the Lancers made several appearances in the NCCAA National Championships, finishing as high as fourth in the country.

“We are very fortunate to have someone with Coach Johnson’s credentials to replace Coach Funderburk after 14 years, said Jeff Carter, Southern Guilford’s Athletic Director. “Dr. Muller and I feel like we have the right person to lead our program going forward and we are excited to see what the future holds.”

A graduate of Montreat College where he was a four-year letterman in baseball, Coach Johnson is married to wife Heather – an All-American pitcher at Grace College.

Heather is also an educator with Guilford County Schools and they have three children.

We welcome Coach Johnson and his family to Southern Guilford High School!