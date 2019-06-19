Videos from Today’s/Wednesday’s 7 on 7 Football Scrimmages at Ragsdale High School

**********Plenty of good 7 on 7 high school football today over at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, and we saw Coach Johnny Boykin and his Ragsdale Tigers going at it vs. Southeast Guilford and Northern Durham, plus we saw Coach Kennedy Tinsley and his Southeast Guilford Falcons facing Ragsdale and WS Reagan…Joe Sirera from the News and Record was there, we saw Coach Antonio Kirkpatrick, formerly at Dudley, Smith and Page and he was taking it all in as a spectator today…We also saw Coach Debbie Jones, the new Athletic Director at Ragsdale High School…One neat thing that happened today was Devan Boykin, from Ragsdale HS, pulled off a Babe Ruth play, when he called his own shot and caught a touchdown pass from Alston Hooker on a fade route, and he told his dad to move over a bit before the play, because he was coming his way, and he would catch the pass on that very spot and he did for a TD…

