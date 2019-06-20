High School Football 7 on 7’s that will be coming up this weekend(D.J. Reader FREE Football Camp on Saturday, at Grimsley HS)

N.C. State 7 on 7 Friday from 4-9pm and the Ragsdale Tigers will be there…

The Dudley High School 7 on 7’s begin at 9:30am on Saturday morning and looking for the following schools to be in attendance:

Dudley HS..You would think the home team, the Dudley Panthers would be the favorite to win it, going in….

Eastern Guilford HS…EG QB Kamell Smith with one heck of arm, might be a difference-maker for the Wildcats….

WS Carver HS

WS Atkins HS

WS Reagan HS

Southeast Guilford HS

High Point Christian Academy…HPCA had to drop out of the 7 on 7 at Dudley, due to injuries sustained at the N.C. State and UNC 7 on 7’s last weekend…Cougars with too many guys banged up…Dudley is now looking for a replacement team….

WS Prep

Western Alamance HS

Durham Riverside HS

Guilford College 7 on 7 starts Saturday morning at 10am on multiple fields at Guilford College with the following schools participating:

Northwest Guilford HS

Northern Guilford HS

Western Guilford HS

East Forsyth HS….I’m thinking these guys would be the favorite to win it…

Mount Tabor HS

Rockingham County HS

Morehead HS

Chesterfield HS (SC)

The Cam Newton 7 on 7 will be going on this Friday and Saturday and the Page Pirates have attended this one in the past…..

Cam Newton Foundation 7 on 7 Football Tournament:

June 21st and 22nd, 2019

Northwestern High School – Rock Hill, SC

**********And don’t forget the D.J. Reader FREE Football Camp for the young kids(elementary students), Boys and Girls, coming up this Saturday, June 22 at Grimsley High School…The camp will take place on the Grimsley Whirlies’ football practice field…..

Activities for the camp will begin at 11am. D.J. Reader with the Houston Texans of the NFL, and formerly of Grimsley High School and Clemson University….

(Camp 11am-3pm)

Immediately following the camp at 4pm Community Day will begin! This year they want to make things more special and they are asking ALL elementary students and teachers to show up and show your school spirit!

(Community Day 4-8pm)**********