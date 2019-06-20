HPU Men’s Track & Field Inks 25 To 2019 Signing Class

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University men’s track and field adds 25 student-athletes to their 2019 signing class, looking to build off the five individual Big South titles the program produced in the previous indoor and outdoor campaigns.

This year’s commitment group combines a number of state champions from across the country, with the Panthers’ incoming class spreading across 12 American states and two foreign countries.

“This is easily the best men’s class in my tenure at High Point University,” said Head Coach Mike Esposito. “We were able to target specific needs and my staff went out and got it done. We brought in great quality while adding to the depth necessary to win championships. Speed and power events dominate the sport of track and field and we were able to add some excellent athletes in those areas. In addition, the men’s distance events were enhanced as well. We have a great deal of work ahead of us, and as always, it is our job to mentor and develop these student-athletes to their full potential.”

Chris Van Niekerk

Throws | Transvalia | Sasolburg, South Africa

• Took first in the African Championships U20 (56.49m) representing South Africa

• First in the 2019 Athletics South Africa (ASA) Junior Shot Put (17.72m); Third in the discus (49.06m)

Shot Put (6kg): 18.68m (#14 World)

Discus (1.75kg): 57.02m (#16 World)

Javelin: 53.88m

Terris Burton

Sprints/Hurdles | Steinert | Trenton, N.J.

• New Jersey Group Champion in the 400m hurdles

• New Jersey Meet of Champions runner-up in the 400m hurdles

400m Hurdles: 52.49 (#8 U.S.)

Deron Dudley

Sprints | Wichita South | Wichita, Kan.

• Kansas 6A State Champion in 100m and 200m

100m: 10.53 (10.38w)

200m: 21.51

Austen Cave

Distance | Delmar | Delmar, Del.

• Delaware State runner-up in cross country

Cross Country 5K: 15:29.8

Dekairi Brown

Jumps | Grady | Atlanta, Ga.

High Jump: 1.98m (6’6″)

Long Jump: 7.01m (23’0″)

Triple Jump: 13.98m (45’10.5″)

Ian Miller

Distance | Manheim Township | Lancaster, Penn.

• 13th in 3A Pennsylvania Cross Country Championships

1600m: 4:23.98

3200m: 9:25.99

Shane Henderson

Distance | Old Saybrook | Old Saybrook, Conn.

• CIAC State Champion in the 1600m

• Fourth in New England Championship 1600m

1600m: 4:19.87

3000m Steeplechase: 9:58

Larry Coaxum

Jumps | Garnet Valley | Glen Mills, Penn.

• Took fifth in the triple jump at 3A Pennsylvania state championships

Long Jump: 7.01m (23’0″)

Triple Jump: 14.46m (47’5.25″)

Trent Strachan

Springs | University School | Nassau, Bahamas

400m: 50.02

800m: 1:57

Marco Leo

Middle Distance | Newton North | Newtonville, Mass.

800m: 1:53.81

Juan Mantilla

Sprints | Asheville | Asheville, N.C.

400m: 49.92

Tucker Connine

Combined Events | St. Thomas Aquinas | Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

300m Hurdles: 38.91

400m: 49.64

200m: 22.13

Jonathan House

Distance | Mt. Paran Christian | Kennesaw, Ga.

800m: 1:57.13

Alex Gales

Pole Vault | Franklin Road Academy | Nashville, Tenn.

Pole Vault: 4.52m (14’10”)

Jonathon Senkier | Distance Kingsway | Woolwich Township, N.J.

Michael Henson | Jumps | Nansemond-Suffolk Academy | Suffolk, Va.

Andrew Purdy | Sprints | New Hope-Solebury | Doylestown, Penn.

Brandon Lewis | Combined Events | West Davidson | Thomasville, N.C.

Wally Sample | Javelin | Haddam-Killingworth | Haddam, Conn.

JP Grace | Distance | Locust Valley | Locust Valley, N.Y.

Forrest Kaplan | Middle/Sprints | Newton North | Newton, Mass.

Michael Klein | Distance | Highstown | East Windsor, N.J.

Jordan Levin | Middle | Rock Ridge | Ashburn, Va.

Matthew McHugh | Distance | Christian Brothers | Memphis, Tenn.

Zach Williams | Distance | St. George Independent | Collierville, Tenn.