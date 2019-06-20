HPU Women’s Track & Field Grabs 22 Commits In 2019 Signing Class
HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University women’s track and field adds 22 student-athletes to its 2019 signing class, coming off a pair of runner-up finishes in the Big South Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Championships during the previous campaign.
This year’s class is highlighted by a pair of national champions, in addition to state competition standouts from across the United States. In addition to a pair of international signees, HPU’s 2019 commits hail from 11 different states and the District of Columbia, including a team-high of five signees arriving from Ohio.
“After knocking on the door this year at Big South indoor and outdoor championships, we knew that we had to improve in several areas,” said Head Coach Mike Esposito. “We believe that this recruiting class will help us to do exactly that. My staff did a great job building upon our current strengths while significantly improving our speed and power events. In addition, these young ladies bring excellent academic credentials and should fit in well with our current team culture. We are excited to watch them grow on and off the track.”
Alicia Dawson
Jumps/Hurdles | St. John’s College High School | Washington, D.C.
• District of Columbia State Athletic Association champion in the high jump, triple jump and long jump
Long Jump: 5.93m (19′ 5.75″)
Triple Jump: 12.19m (40′.25″)
High Jump: 1.63m (5’4″)
Olive Allen
Distance | Portsmouth | Portsmouth, R.I.
• Rhode Island state runner-up in the 3000m
• Took fourth in the New England High School Outdoor Championship 3200m
Outdoor 3000m: 9:59.09
Indoor Two Mile: 10:45
Tessa Webb
Distance | Feilding | Feilding, New Zealand
• New Zealand Secondary School cross country and 2000m steeplechase champion
• Oceania Champion in the 3000m
Outdoor 3000m: 9:56.69
2000m Steeplechase: 6:59.34
Ines Alvarez
Throws | Sotrondio, Asturias, Spain
• 2019 Indoor Spanish Shot Put Champion
• Spanish national record holder, with a mark of 16.10m in the shot put (3kg)
Shot Put (4kg): 14.04m (#71 World)
Discus (1kg): 43.12m
Katie Taylor
Distance | Tippecanoe | Tipp City, Ohio
3200m: 11:19
1600: 5:17
Brooke Ruffin
Distance | Dulaney | Lutherville, Md.
3200m: 11:22.98
Jordan Morrison
Hurdles | Loveland | Loveland, Ohio
300m Hurdles: 45.37
Kaley Rammelsburg
High Jump | Big Walnut | Sunbury, Ohio
High Jump: 1.68m/5’6″
Julianna Higgins | Distance | Groton Dunstable Regional | Groton, Mass.
Rachel Martin | Middle Distance | Central Bucks East | Buckingham, Penn.
Megan McCabe | Distance | Union Catholic | Scotch Plains, N.J.
Erin Peters | Hurdles | Shenendehowa | Clifton Park, N.Y.
Elizabeth Licameli | Jumps | New Burgh | New Windsor, N.Y.
Andrea Robinson | Sprints | Garner | Garner, N.C.
Emily Wallace | Jumps | St. Cecilla’s | Nashville, Tenn.
Christy Hribar | Throws | Hilliard Bradley | Hilliard, Ohio
Julia Newman | Javelin | John Jay | Hopewell Junction, N.Y.
Emma Grace | Pole Vault | East Lakes | Tarpon Springs, Fla.
Morgan Lemponen | Pole Vault | Grove City | Grove City, Ohio
Kylie Skie | Pole Vault | Libertyville | Libertyville, Ill.
Amanda Scattergood | Throws | South Brunswick | Monmouth Junction, N.J.
Emily Bargy | Sprints | Roberts Wesleyan | Ontario Center, N.Y.
