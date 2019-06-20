Wednesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Several teams with night OFF for All-Star Break/Rockers take Day Game from Barnstormers/HiToms get beat by Blowfish/ER falls to Post 290 in American Legion contest
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Greensboro Grasshoppers OFF for the All-Star Game break
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash OFF for the All-Star Game break
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 8, Lancaster Barnstormers 7
Rockers(31-23)/Barnstormers(18-31)
TOG-3:04/Attendance 1,861 at High Point’s BB&T Point Ballpark
Coastal Plain League:
Lexington County Blowfish 5, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 1
HiToms(5-9)/Blowfish(4-8)
Asheboro Copperheads OFF
American Legion Baseball:
Stokes County Post 290 Runs Away With Early Lead in Victory
Post 290 Stokes County 6, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SC290 2 2 0 0 2 0 0 6 10 1 ER81 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 7 0
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.