2019 NCISAA June Live Period Basketball Showcase going on this Weekend at Greensboro Day School and at Canterbury School
2019 NCISAA June Live Period Showcase at Greensboro Day School and at Canterbury School presented by LeoTerra Development
For the schedule of this Weekend’s games, CLICK HERE…Greensboro Day vs. Concord First Assembly tonight at 8:30pm, in GDS Gym #1….
Showcase Information:
Dates:
TODAY/Friday, June 21, 2019 – Games start at 6:00pm, last game begins at 9:45pm
Saturday, June 22, 2019 – Games start at 8:15am, last game begins at 7:45pm
Sunday, June 23, 2019 – Games start at 8:00am, last game begins at 2:15pm
Location: Greensboro Day School, Canterbury School
Cost: $10/day $25 for weekend, re-entry allowed (Cash/check only)
Event Contact: Jeff Smith – soxtitans@aol.com – 226-215-7880
Website: https://www.ncisaa.org/sports-specific/?sport=13
Participating Schools
*****Greensboro Day School*****
Cannon School
Ravenscroft School
The Burlington School
Victory Christian Academy
Northside Christian Academy
Greenfield School
*****Wesleyan Christian Academy*****
Trinity School of Raleigh
Carmel Christian School
Concord First Assembly
Northwood Temple
Durham Academy
Providence Day School
United Faith Christian Academy
*****High Point Christian Academy*****
Metrolina Christian Academy
*****Westchester Country Day School*****
Burlington Christian Academy
Hickory Grove
Calvary Day School
Charlotte Country Day School
Trinity School of Durham
Forsyth Country Day School
Covenant Day School
Grace Christian
Asheville Christian Academy
Southlake Christian Academy
Gaston Christian
First Assembly
Charlotte Latin
Charlotte Christian
ESPN’s Nationally Ranked Players in NC participating:
Class of 2020:
· #7 Isaiah Todd – Trinity School of Raleigh
Class of 2021:
· #49 – Cam Hayes – Greensboro Day School
Class of 2022:
· #7 – Jaden Bradley – Cannon School
· #10 – MJ Rice – Durham Academy
· #22 – Jalen Hood-Schifino – Northside Christian Academy
The NCISAA is proud to announce that the NCAA has approved its proposal for 2 June Live Period Basketball Showcases. With the NCAA’s certification, Division-I college coaches are permitted to attend these 2 live recruiting events. The first showcase will be held in Greensboro and the second showcase in Charlotte.
In the last 3 years, over 80 players, who played at schools governed by the NCISAA, have signed D-I scholarships to play basketball.
In ESPN’s latest rankings of the class of ’20, ’21, and ’22, there were 7 players from North Carolina ranked in their rankings (3 in ’20, 1 in ’21, 3 in ’22). 5 of those 7 play for a school in the NCISAA and will be participating in this event.
The NCISAA has produced some of the brightest stars in the NBA over the last 15 years including Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors), John Wall (Washington Wizards), Dennis Smith, Jr. (New York Knicks), Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Miles Plumlee (Atlanta Hawks), Seth Curry (Portland Trailblazers), Harry Giles (Sacramento Kings), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), and Theo Pinson (Brooklyn Nets). This year’s NBA Draft will include a handful of former NCISAA players including Rayjon Tucker, Grant Williams, Coby White, and Jaylen Hoard.
For more information including game schedules, please visit: https://www.ncisaa.org/sports-specific/?sport=13
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.