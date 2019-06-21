2019 NCISAA June Live Period Basketball Showcase going on this Weekend at Greensboro Day School and at Canterbury School

2019 NCISAA June Live Period Showcase at Greensboro Day School and at Canterbury School presented by LeoTerra Development

For the schedule of this Weekend’s games, CLICK HERE…Greensboro Day vs. Concord First Assembly tonight at 8:30pm, in GDS Gym #1….

Showcase Information:

Dates:

TODAY/Friday, June 21, 2019 – Games start at 6:00pm, last game begins at 9:45pm

Saturday, June 22, 2019 – Games start at 8:15am, last game begins at 7:45pm

Sunday, June 23, 2019 – Games start at 8:00am, last game begins at 2:15pm

Location: Greensboro Day School, Canterbury School

Cost: $10/day $25 for weekend, re-entry allowed (Cash/check only)

Event Contact: Jeff Smith – soxtitans@aol.com – 226-215-7880

Website: https://www.ncisaa.org/sports-specific/?sport=13

Participating Schools

*****Greensboro Day School*****

Cannon School

Ravenscroft School

The Burlington School

Victory Christian Academy

Northside Christian Academy

Greenfield School

*****Wesleyan Christian Academy*****

Trinity School of Raleigh

Carmel Christian School

Concord First Assembly

Northwood Temple

Durham Academy

Providence Day School

United Faith Christian Academy

*****High Point Christian Academy*****

Metrolina Christian Academy

*****Westchester Country Day School*****

Burlington Christian Academy

Hickory Grove

Calvary Day School

Charlotte Country Day School

Trinity School of Durham

Forsyth Country Day School

Covenant Day School

Grace Christian

Asheville Christian Academy

Southlake Christian Academy

Gaston Christian

First Assembly

Charlotte Latin

Charlotte Christian

ESPN’s Nationally Ranked Players in NC participating:

Class of 2020:

· #7 Isaiah Todd – Trinity School of Raleigh

Class of 2021:

· #49 – Cam Hayes – Greensboro Day School

Class of 2022:

· #7 – Jaden Bradley – Cannon School

· #10 – MJ Rice – Durham Academy

· #22 – Jalen Hood-Schifino – Northside Christian Academy

The NCISAA is proud to announce that the NCAA has approved its proposal for 2 June Live Period Basketball Showcases. With the NCAA’s certification, Division-I college coaches are permitted to attend these 2 live recruiting events. The first showcase will be held in Greensboro and the second showcase in Charlotte.

In the last 3 years, over 80 players, who played at schools governed by the NCISAA, have signed D-I scholarships to play basketball.

In ESPN’s latest rankings of the class of ’20, ’21, and ’22, there were 7 players from North Carolina ranked in their rankings (3 in ’20, 1 in ’21, 3 in ’22). 5 of those 7 play for a school in the NCISAA and will be participating in this event.

The NCISAA has produced some of the brightest stars in the NBA over the last 15 years including Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors), John Wall (Washington Wizards), Dennis Smith, Jr. (New York Knicks), Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Miles Plumlee (Atlanta Hawks), Seth Curry (Portland Trailblazers), Harry Giles (Sacramento Kings), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), and Theo Pinson (Brooklyn Nets). This year’s NBA Draft will include a handful of former NCISAA players including Rayjon Tucker, Grant Williams, Coby White, and Jaylen Hoard.

For more information including game schedules, please visit: https://www.ncisaa.org/sports-specific/?sport=13