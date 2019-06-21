Baseball Update from BLBA Sterling Team at BCS National Championship in Fort Myers, Florida
**********BLBA Sterling Baseball Team in Fort Myers, Florida this week competing for the BCS National Championship**********
BLBA Sterling 7, 5 Star Florida 2
BLBA Sterling beat 5 Star Florida 7 to 2.
WP Riley Ruiz
Save Brayden Dilday
BLBA Sterling 2, Elite Squad Outlaws 1
BLBA Sterling beat Elite Squad Outlaws 2 to 1
WP Ethan Oakes
7IP Complete Game.
*****Saturday morning BLBA plays the Colorado Yard Dawgs at 8am.*****
AJ Camp will be the starting pitcher.
The BLBA Sterling baseball team:
Brayden Dilday-Western Guilford Middle School
AJ Camp-Porter Ridge
Jackson Godfrey-Kernodle Middle School
Taylor Grubbs-Southeast Guilford
Nick Lundquist-WS Reagan
Mason Lynch-Rockingham County HS
Cody Mahaffey-Bartlett Yancey HS
Niko Mickle-West Stokes HS
Ethan Oakes-CE Jordan
Sam Pugh-Cornerstone Charter School
Alex Roberson-Greensboro Day School
Riley Ruiz-Oak Grove
Tucker Smith-Cornerstone Charter School
Carson Shelton-Northwest Guilford
Marcus Bradshaw-Prince George Va
