BLBA Sterling Baseball Team in Fort Myers, Florida this week competing for BCS National Championship
The BLBA Sterling 14u baseball team is a team based out of Greensboro N.C. and the team is currently in Fort Myers, Florida, competing June 20th through 28th for the BCS National Championship. This is event is invite only. The top 14u teams in country competing for a National Championship.
The team:
Brayden Dilday-Western Guilford Middle School
AJ Camp-Porter Ridge
Jackson Godfrey-Kernodle Middle School
Taylor Grubbs-Southeast Guilford
Nick Lundquist-WS Reagan
Mason Lynch-Rockingham County HS
Cody Mahaffey-Bartlett Yancey HS
Niko Mickle-West Stokes HS
Ethan Oakes-CE Jordan
Sam Pugh-Cornerstone Charter School
Alex Roberson-Greensboro Day School
Riley Ruiz-Oak Grove
Tucker Smith-Cornerstone Charter School
Carson Shelton-Northwest Guilford
Marcus Bradshaw-Prince George Va
(Son of KC KC Royals Hitting Coach Terry Bradshaw)
June 20th Game 1 vs 5 Star Jacksonville Fla
June 20th Game 2 vs Elite Squad Outlaws
June 21st Game 3 vs Colorado Yard Dawgs
After these three pool play games Perfect Game will determine seeds for the tournament field.
This team is coming off a Super 25 Perfect Game Championship…Meaning this team has been invited to compete in the Super National 25 event in West Palm Beach in July of 2019.
Head Coach is Justin Smith with Assistant Coaches Jesse Coe and Chip Dilday. BLBA is owned by Charlie Hayes former MLB player for New York Yankees.
