BLBA Sterling Baseball Team in Fort Myers, Florida this week competing for BCS National Championship

The BLBA Sterling 14u baseball team is a team based out of Greensboro N.C. and the team is currently in Fort Myers, Florida, competing June 20th through 28th for the BCS National Championship. This is event is invite only. The top 14u teams in country competing for a National Championship.

The team:

Brayden Dilday-Western Guilford Middle School

AJ Camp-Porter Ridge

Jackson Godfrey-Kernodle Middle School

Taylor Grubbs-Southeast Guilford

Nick Lundquist-WS Reagan

Mason Lynch-Rockingham County HS

Cody Mahaffey-Bartlett Yancey HS

Niko Mickle-West Stokes HS

Ethan Oakes-CE Jordan

Sam Pugh-Cornerstone Charter School

Alex Roberson-Greensboro Day School

Riley Ruiz-Oak Grove

Tucker Smith-Cornerstone Charter School

Carson Shelton-Northwest Guilford

Marcus Bradshaw-Prince George Va

(Son of KC KC Royals Hitting Coach Terry Bradshaw)

June 20th Game 1 vs 5 Star Jacksonville Fla

June 20th Game 2 vs Elite Squad Outlaws

June 21st Game 3 vs Colorado Yard Dawgs

After these three pool play games Perfect Game will determine seeds for the tournament field.

This team is coming off a Super 25 Perfect Game Championship…Meaning this team has been invited to compete in the Super National 25 event in West Palm Beach in July of 2019.

Head Coach is Justin Smith with Assistant Coaches Jesse Coe and Chip Dilday. BLBA is owned by Charlie Hayes former MLB player for New York Yankees.

*****Best of Luck to the team and we will be looking forward to updates, on this group is doing down in Florida…*****