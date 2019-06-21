Friday Night Baseball Scoreboard:SAL where Hoppers fall to Shorebirds/Blue Crabs crawl past HP Rockers/HiToms and Copperheads come up empty in CPL/Hillcats dowse the Dash/Post 53 in “W” Column again/ER gets smacked around by Davidson County

South Atlantic League:

Delmarva Shorebirds 3, Greensboro Grasshoppers 0

WP:Ryan Wilson(3-2)/LP:Steven Jennings(5-7)/SV:Tyler Joyner(7)

Hoppers(44-27/0-2)….Shorebirds(50-21/2-0)

Birds' Line: 3-9-1 Hoppers' Line:0-3-1

TOG-2:36/Attendance 6,884 at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 5, High Point Rockers 4

Rockers(32-24)/Blue Crabs(19-36)

TOG-2:36/Attendance 4,126 at South Maryland’s Regency Furniture Stadium

Coastal Plain League:

Holly Springs Salamanders 6, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 2

TOG-2:48/Attendance 1,610 at Ting Stadium in Holly Springs, N.C.

HiToms’s Angel Zarate 3-5/Run…Kip Brandenburg 1-2…

Forest City Owls 10, Asheboro Copperheads 7

Carolina League:

Lynchburg Hillcats 6, Winston-Salem Dash 3

Dash(39-27)/Hillcats(33-36)

TOG-3:24/Attendance 5,998

American Legion Baseball:

Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings 4, Davidson County 1

FINAL | GSO 4, DAV 1

The streak is OVER! Cam Edmonds notched the win and Jack Ratliff finished with a 6 out save. We are now 3-9 and 1-6 on the year.

*****Next game is tomorrow at home against Kernersville. First pitch set for 7 PM!*****

Early Lead For High Point HiToms Post 87 Seals Fate For Eastern Randolph Post 81

Final Post 87 High Point HiToms 12, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 0