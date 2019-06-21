Reidsville Rams lose basketball coach Curtis Pass:Coach Pass has passed away at age 41

(Reidsville head basketball coach Curtis Pass unexpectedly passed away early Friday morning. Pass, 41, apparently died as a result of respiratory and heart-related complications, but the official cause of death has not been determined.)

“Our hearts are deeply saddened with the news of the passing of one our own, coach Curtis Pass. Coach Pass meant so much to the students and entire school at Reidsville High School. He was an integral part of our coaching staff, but more than that he was a person who believed in our student-athletes and worked hard every day to help each athlete perform at the highest level on the court and in the classroom. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the Reidsville High family,” Rockingham County Schools said in a statement.

from Jim Sands at Rockingham Now, a part of the News and Record….

