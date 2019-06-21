This Week’s Baseball Trivia where you can win a FREE Large Two-topping Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs

Win the FREE Large Two-topping Pizza, from Home Slice Pizza and Subs….Today’s Baseball Trivia Question goes the route of baseball radio and TV announcers…

We will give you the MLB team and you give us their best-known radio or TV announcer….Send your announcer answers to andy@greensborosports.com….Again answers coming in to andy@greensborosports.com….

Here are the baseball teams and you give us their best-known radio or TV announcer….

Atlanta Braves…These could be one of two names and they both are deceased….They worked together and they were great at calling the Braves games…

Baltimore Orioles…Could be one of two here, one is deceased and the other is still living and now calls the San Francisco Giants games…The one that is deceased also announced the Baltimore Colts games…

Chicago Cubs…Maybe the most well-known of them all, and some great lines, like one he used, “That wouldn’t be a home run in a phone booth”….Did TV and radio for the Cubbies..

Chicago White Sox…Spent 33 years announcing White Sox games on radio and on TV and went by the nickname of, “The Hawk”….

Cincinnati Reds…Has done the Reds games on radio since 1974, and he will be retiring at the end of this season…A graduate of UNC, worked early in his media career in Salisbury and also at WGHP TV 8, in High Point, N.C.

Detroit Tigers…He is deceased and spent 42 years calling the Tigers games and he did a ton of radio and some TV…

New York Yankees…Could one of two here with one no longer with us(deceased) and called Yankees games in the 30’s, ’40’s, 50’s and 60’s and later on in the 70’s and was known during his time on the air, as, “The Voice of the Yankees”…Current Yankees primary announcer would also qualify….Current Yankees radio announcer has called every Yankees game, for the past 30 years…

Los Angeles Dodgers…Might be the most remembered of all of the baseball announcers….Called the Dodgers games on radio and TV for 67 years/seasons……

Milwaukee Brewers…Funniest of them all and began calling Brewers games back in 1971 and his favorite line is, “Get up! Get up! Get outta here! Gone!”….Has done radio and TV for the Brewers…

St. Louis Cardinals…Started calling/announcing St. Louis Cardinals games back in 1954 and was with the team up until about the time of his death, in 2002…His favorite line to use to close out the game was, “That’s a winner!”…….Also did football on CBS radio with Hank Stram and he is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame…

There is your list of 10 good ones, and send your answers to andy@greensborosports.com…Winner receives a FREE Two-topping Pizza, from Home Slice Pizza and Subs…..