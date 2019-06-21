Thursday Night Baseball Scoreboard:SAL with Hoppers letting one slip away/Rockers tear down Barnstormers/HiToms get boost from Angel Zarate(ROCK) and Kip Brandenburg(SGHS)/Dash climb up and over Hillcats and we have more
South Atlantic League:
Delmarva Shorebirds 12, Greensboro Grasshoppers 11
WP:Jhon Peluffo(1-0)/LP:Braeden Ogle(1-2)
Hoppers(44-26/0-1)…Shorebirds(49-21/1-0)
TOG-3:47/Attendance 5,108 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.
Shorebirds' Line:12-12-2 Hoppers' Line: 11-13-0
********Hoppers led 8-0 after three innings…********
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 8, Lancaster Barnstormers 2
Rockers(32-23)/Barnstormer(18-32)
TOG-2:55/Attendance 2,737 at High Point’s BB&T Point Ballpark
Coastal Plain League:
Forest City Owls 13, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 8
HiToms(6-10)/Owls(8-8)
TOG-3:48/Attendance 1,011 at HiToms’ Finch Field, in Thomasville, N.C.
HiToms’ Angel Zarate(Rockingham County HS) goes 3-6/3 Runs…Kip Brandenburg(Southern Guilford HS) 1-3/2 BB’s/Run
Gastonia Grizzles 3, Asheboro Copperheads 1
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 3, Lynchburg Hillcats 0
Dash(39-26)/Hillcats(32-36)
TOG-2:42/Attendance 5,623 at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.
American Legion Baseball:
Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings
Tonight’s game was postponed due to inclement weather. A makeup date is TBD.
We travel to Lexington tomorrow/Friday to square off against Davidson County. First pitch set for 7 PM.
