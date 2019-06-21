Thursday Night Baseball Scoreboard:SAL with Hoppers letting one slip away/Rockers tear down Barnstormers/HiToms get boost from Angel Zarate(ROCK) and Kip Brandenburg(SGHS)/Dash climb up and over Hillcats and we have more

South Atlantic League:

Delmarva Shorebirds 12, Greensboro Grasshoppers 11

WP:Jhon Peluffo(1-0)/LP:Braeden Ogle(1-2)

Hoppers(44-26/0-1)…Shorebirds(49-21/1-0)

TOG-3:47/Attendance 5,108 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.

Shorebirds' Line:12-12-2 Hoppers' Line: 11-13-0

********Hoppers led 8-0 after three innings…********

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 8, Lancaster Barnstormers 2

Rockers(32-23)/Barnstormer(18-32)

TOG-2:55/Attendance 2,737 at High Point’s BB&T Point Ballpark

Coastal Plain League:

Forest City Owls 13, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 8

HiToms(6-10)/Owls(8-8)

TOG-3:48/Attendance 1,011 at HiToms’ Finch Field, in Thomasville, N.C.

HiToms’ Angel Zarate(Rockingham County HS) goes 3-6/3 Runs…Kip Brandenburg(Southern Guilford HS) 1-3/2 BB’s/Run

Gastonia Grizzles 3, Asheboro Copperheads 1

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash 3, Lynchburg Hillcats 0

Dash(39-26)/Hillcats(32-36)

TOG-2:42/Attendance 5,623 at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.

American Legion Baseball:

Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings

Tonight’s game was postponed due to inclement weather. A makeup date is TBD.

We travel to Lexington tomorrow/Friday to square off against Davidson County. First pitch set for 7 PM.