7 on 7 High School Football Action from Friday with Ragsdale, Southwest Guilford and Ben L. Smith news

From Friday and heading into Saturday’s local Guilford County Schools, in high school football 7 on 7 action…

Ragsdale was at the N.C. State camp and N.C. State 7 on 7’s on Friday….

The Southwest Guilford Cowboys were at Averett University in Danville, Virginia on Friday and SWG QB Jaden Rogers said the Cowboys had a good stop on the field at Averett, in Danville…

The Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles will be leaving out on Saturday morning for East Carolina University, where the Golden Eagles will be participating in the ECU 7 on 7, and the Golden Eagles plan to leave out from Smith High School at 6am, on Saturday morning….