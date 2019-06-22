Baseball Update(Saturday Report) from BLBA Sterling Team at BCS National Championship in Fort Myers, Florida
BLBA completed Pool Play today with a 12 to 4 win over the Colorado Yard Dawgs.
WP Cody Mahaffey
With the win BLBA wins Pool C and advances to the Final 20. There are 78 teams at this Perfect Game Event.
Now, the national bracket has 5 pools of 4 and the top two teams in ea pool advance to the Final 10 of the National Championship.
The BLBA will play Sunday at 10:15am @ Jet Blue Park. Home of the Boston Red Sox. If you want to follow BLBA games are streamed live on Game Changer under BLBA Sterling 14u.
