D.J. Reader FREE Football Camp/Community Day for Kids TODAY at Grimsley High School and it all gets rolling at 11am

The D.J. Reader FREE Football Camp for the young kids(elementary students), Boys and Girls, is happening TODAY at Grimsley High School…The camp will take place on the Grimsley Whirlies’ football practice field…..

Activities for the camp will begin at 11am……

D.J. Reader, with the Houston Texans of the NFL, and formerly of Grimsley High School and Clemson University, will be leading this FREE Football Camp for Kids….

(Camp 11am-3pm)

**********Immediately following the camp at 4pm Community Day will begin! This year they want to make things more special and they are asking ALL elementary students and teachers to show up and show your school spirit!

(Community Day 4-8pm)**********

Lots of FREE food, with music and games at the Community Day Event, also right there, on the Grimsley High School campus….