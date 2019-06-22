Dudley High School Football 7 on 7 Tournament going on TODAY at James B. Dudley High School

The Dudley High School 7 on 7’s begin this morning at 9:30am, and looking for the following schools to be in attendance:

Dudley HS..

Eastern Guilford HS

WS Carver HS

WS Atkins HS

WS Reagan HS

Southeast Guilford HS

WS Prep

Western Alamance HS

Durham Riverside HS

High Point Christian Academy…HPCA had to drop out of the 7 on 7 at Dudley, due to injuries sustained at the N.C. State and UNC 7 on 7’s last weekend…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

