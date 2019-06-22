Dudley High School Football 7 on 7 Tournament going on TODAY at James B. Dudley High School
The Dudley High School 7 on 7’s begin this morning at 9:30am, and looking for the following schools to be in attendance:
Dudley HS..
Eastern Guilford HS
WS Carver HS
WS Atkins HS
WS Reagan HS
Southeast Guilford HS
WS Prep
Western Alamance HS
Durham Riverside HS
High Point Christian Academy…HPCA had to drop out of the 7 on 7 at Dudley, due to injuries sustained at the N.C. State and UNC 7 on 7’s last weekend…
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.