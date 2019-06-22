Guilford College 7 on 7 will get started this morning at 10am, on the Guilford College campus, located on West Friendly Avenue and New Garden Road

The Guilford College 7 on 7 Football Tournament starts at 10am this morning, on multiple fields at Guilford College, with the following schools participating:

Northwest Guilford HS

Northern Guilford HS

Western Guilford HS

East Forsyth HS

Mount Tabor HS

Rockingham County HS

Morehead HS

Chesterfield HS (SC)

Guilford College Football

7 on 7 Passing League Schedule

Cardinal Division White Division 1 – Chesterfield HS (SC) 1 – Mount Tabor HS 2 – East Forsyth HS 2 – Northwest Guilford HS 3 – Morehead HS 3 – Rockingham HS 4 – Northern Guilford HS 4 – Western Guilford HS 10:00 AM: 10:35 AM: Field #1 – Cardinal 1 V 4 Field #1 – Cardinal 2 V 4 Field #2 – Cardinal 2 V 3 Field #2 – Cardinal 1 V 3 Field #3 – White 1 V 4 Field #3 – White 2 V 4 Field #4 – White 2 V 3 Field #4 – White 1 V 3 11:20 AM: 12:15 PM: Playoff Round #1 (All Teams) Field #1 – White 1 V 2 (GM1) Field #1 – Cardinal #1 Vs White #4 (Seed) Field #2 – White 3 V 4 (GM2) Field #2 – White #1 Vs Cardinal #4 (Seed) Field #3 – Cardinal 1 V 2 Field #4 – Cardinal 3 V 4 12:50 PM: Playoff Round #1 (GM3) Field #1 – White #2 Vs Cardinal #3 (Seed) (GM4) Field #2 – Cardinal #2 Vs White #3 (Seed) 1:30 PM: Playoff Round #2 (Semi Finals) (GM5) Field #1 – Winner GM2 Vs Winner GM4 (GM6) Field #2 – Winner GM1 Vs Winner GM3 2:15 PM: Championship Field #1 – Winner GM5 Vs Winner GM6

