Northern Guilford Nighthawks Win 2019 Guilford College 7 on 7 Passing Game Tournament:NG goes (6-0) on the day/WS Regan takes Title at Dudley 7 on 7’s
from the Northern Guilford Nighthawks on Twitter:
7 Vs 7 champs today at Guilford college. 6-0 on the day!
from WS Reagan Raiders Football on Twitter:
Proud of these guys. David Amerson / Dudley High School 7 on 7 tournament CHAMPIONS!!!!
