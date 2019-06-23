Northern Guilford Nighthawks Win 2019 Guilford College 7 on 7 Passing Game Tournament:NG goes (6-0) on the day/WS Regan takes Title at Dudley 7 on 7’s

from the Northern Guilford Nighthawks on Twitter:

7 Vs 7 champs today at Guilford college. 6-0 on the day!

CLICK HERE to see the Northern Guilford Championship Team…..

from WS Reagan Raiders Football on Twitter:

Proud of these guys. David Amerson / Dudley High School 7 on 7 tournament CHAMPIONS!!!!

CLICK HERE to see the Reagan Raiders Championship Team….