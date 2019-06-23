Saturday Night Baseball Scoreboard:SAL win for GSO Hoppers over Delmarva/HP Rockers find road rocky/CPL has Grizzlies and Owls handing the towels to HiToms and Copperheads/Dash get dumped by Hillcats in 10/Post 53 HiToms tomahawk ER Post 81

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 4, Delmarva Shorebirds 3

WP:Osvaldo Bido(9-4)/Hector Guance(4-3)/SV:De Los Santos(4)/Hold:Gardner(1)

GSO HR:Justin Herrer(2)

Hoppers(45-27/1-2)…Shorebirds(50-22/2-1)

Hoppers' Line:4-5-0 Birds' Line: 3-6-3

Hoppers (5-7) vs. Delmarva this season…TOG-2:42/Attendance 5,927

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 4, High Point Rockers 3

Rockers(32-25)/Blue Crabs(20-36)

TOG-2:47/Attendance 4,568 at Southern Maryland’s Regency Furniture Stadium

Coastal Plain League:

Gastonia Grizzlies 12, High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms 10

HiToms(6-12)/Grizzlies(14-6)

TOG-2:23/Attendance 1,450

HiToms Angel Zarate 2-5/2 Runs/RBI…Kip Brandenburg 0-3/Run

Forest City Owls 10, Asheboro Copperheads 6

Carolina League: Lynchburg Hillcats 8, Winston-Salem Dash 6...(10 Innings) Dash(39-28)/Hillcats(34-36) TOG-3:48/Attendance 4,208 American Legion Baseball: Early Lead For High Point HiToms Post 87 Seals Fate For Eastern Randolph Post 81 Post 87 HiToms 8, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 3 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HP87 0 4 2 1 0 1 0 8 10 1 ER81 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 6 2

Post 53 Red Wings:

Tonight’s game has been cancelled due to the impending forecast. It will not be made up.

Next game is tomorrow/Sunday night at @ERPOST81.