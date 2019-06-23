Saturday Night Baseball Scoreboard:SAL win for GSO Hoppers over Delmarva/HP Rockers find road rocky/CPL has Grizzlies and Owls handing the towels to HiToms and Copperheads/Dash get dumped by Hillcats in 10/Post 53 HiToms tomahawk ER Post 81
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 4, Delmarva Shorebirds 3
WP:Osvaldo Bido(9-4)/Hector Guance(4-3)/SV:De Los Santos(4)/Hold:Gardner(1)
GSO HR:Justin Herrer(2)
Hoppers(45-27/1-2)…Shorebirds(50-22/2-1)
Hoppers' Line:4-5-0 Birds' Line: 3-6-3
Hoppers (5-7) vs. Delmarva this season…TOG-2:42/Attendance 5,927
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 4, High Point Rockers 3
Rockers(32-25)/Blue Crabs(20-36)
TOG-2:47/Attendance 4,568 at Southern Maryland’s Regency Furniture Stadium
Coastal Plain League:
Gastonia Grizzlies 12, High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms 10
HiToms(6-12)/Grizzlies(14-6)
TOG-2:23/Attendance 1,450
HiToms Angel Zarate 2-5/2 Runs/RBI…Kip Brandenburg 0-3/Run
Forest City Owls 10, Asheboro Copperheads 6
Carolina League: Lynchburg Hillcats 8, Winston-Salem Dash 6...(10 Innings) Dash(39-28)/Hillcats(34-36) TOG-3:48/Attendance 4,208 American Legion Baseball: Early Lead For High Point HiToms Post 87 Seals Fate For Eastern Randolph Post 81 Post 87 HiToms 8, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 3 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HP87 0 4 2 1 0 1 0 8 10 1 ER81 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 6 2
Post 53 Red Wings:
Tonight’s game has been cancelled due to the impending forecast. It will not be made up.
Next game is tomorrow/Sunday night at @ERPOST81.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.