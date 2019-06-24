Carolina Cobras coming off of BYE Week and preparing for trip to Orlando(2-7) this coming Sunday, June 30:Remaining Schedule Favors Cobras

Compiled by DJ Wagner with the Carolina Cobras…..

Battling the bye: The Cobras (6-3) are off this week and are going into it after a 55-29 loss to Jacksonville last week.

Magic Number: With five games remaining the Cobras magic number to secure a playoff spot is just three. To host a playoff game the magic number is just four. Currently the Cobras hold the tie breakers against Massachusetts as they are 2-0 against them for the #2 seed. They also hold the tie breakers over New York (2-0) and Columbus (2-0) for playoff spots.

Getting Healthy: Missing JLB Pasquale Vacchio and OL Chad Kolumber against Jacksonville caused issues on both sides of the ball, but a week off will not only help them heal, it will give the rest of the team time to get over the aches and pains of the season going into the homestretch.

How They Rank: The loss caused the Cobras to drop to #3 in scoring offense (47.4 per game), but held at #2 on the defensive side of the ball (40.0).

League Leaders: The Cobras lead the league in the following categories. Touchdowns Scored (58), Points Scored Kicking (63), Total Offense Yards (2,074), Total Offense Yards Per Play (5.8), Rushing TDs (14), Passing Yards (1,907), Passing Yards per Completion (11.5), Passing Yards per Attempt (6.6), Field Goal Attempts (13), PAT Attempts (54), Kickoff Return TDs (1), Interceptions (17), Interception Return Yards (166), Interception TDs (3), 1st Downs (159), 1st Down by Penalty (40), Opponent Penalties Yards Per Game (62.0), Red Zone Offense (85.3%), Red Zone Defense (65.6%). Individually Charles McCullum is #1 in Total Offense Avg/Play (6.6), Total Offensive Yards (233.8), Passing Yards/Completion (12.2), Passing Yards/Attempt (6.8). Jordan Jolly is #1 in Receiving TDs (18). Mike Green leads Interception Return Yards (81), Tackles (48.0) and Passes Defended (34).

Remaining Schedule: After the bye week the Cobras have five games left in the regular season. They travel to Orlando (2-7) on Sunday June 30. Then the final two regular season games at home vs Columbus (3-5) July 6 and vs Orlando July 13. Their last two regular season games are on the road. First a road trip to New York (3-5) on July 20 and then finishing in Columbus July 27.

History Lesson: Last year the Cobras had a 10-5 record for the regular season, a .667 winning percentage, this year they are 6-3 with a .667 winning percentage. They were the #2 seed last year and are currently the #2 seed this year at this point. Last year the Cobras won the NAL Championship. Will that happen again?

Turnover Battle: Carolina goes into the bye with a +6 Turnover ratio and currently lead the NAL with 17 Interceptions. They have generated an INT in both of their last two games.

Cobra Leaders:

QB 1 Charles McCullum 146-264-13 1,785 yards and 36 TDs passing

WR 4 Jordan Jolly 65 Receptions 779 yards 18 TDs receiving

WR 11 LaVon Pearson 27 Receptions, 337 yards and 8 TDs receiving in 4 Games

DB 17 Michael Green 48.0 Tackles 7 INTs, 27 Pass Break Ups and 1 TD

JLB 27 Pasquale Vacchio 21.5 Tackles 3 INTs, 2 Fumble Recoveries 2 TDs