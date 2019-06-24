Monday Night Scoreboard with Hoppers shutting off Power/Dash put away Pelicans/Royals win in front of a BIG crowd in Burlington/Several teams take the night OFF
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 7, West Virginia Power 3
WP:Alex Manasa(7-1)/LP:Clay Chandler(7-4)
Manasa went 7 Innings and gave up the 1 Run/6 Hits/1 BB/0 K’s….Greensboro’s Mason Martin goes 1-5 with 3 RBI and now with a SAL league-leading 65 RBI, on the season…
Hoppers(46-28/2-3)…Power(39-36/2-3)
Hoppers' Line:7-10-0 Power' Line: 3/11/1
Hoppers now (9-0) vs. West Virginia this 2019 season….
TOG-2:25/Attendance 3,398 at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers(33-25) OFF
Coastal Plain League:
HiToms OFF
Asheboro Copperheads 5, Martinsville Mustangs 4
Bottom of 6th Inning
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 3, Myrtle Beach 1
Dash(40-29)/Pelicans(21-51)
TOG-2:27/Attendance 3,647 at Winston-Salem’s BB&T Ballpark
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 7, Kingsport Mets 4
Royals(5-2)/Mets(4-3)
TOG-2:32/Attendance 3,452 at Burlington Athletic Stadium
Eastern Randolph Post 81 Can’t Catch Up To Stokes County Post 290
Final:
Post 290 Stokes County 12, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ER81 0 0 2 0 0 X X 2 4 2 SC290 3 0 0 2 7 X X 12 10 1
