Sunday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Greensboro and Winston-Salem both drop Sunday Afternoon contests/Rockers get definitive Road Win/HiToms and Copperheads both have Sunday OFF/Royals roll over Rays
South Atlantic League:
Delmarva Shorebirds 5, Greensboro Grasshoppers 0
WP:Nick Vespi(4-4)/LP:Colin Selby
Hoppers(45-28/1-3)…Shorebirds(51-22/3-1)….Hopper (5-7) vs. Delmarva this season….
Birds' Line: 5-6-1 Hoppers Line:0-4-0
TOG-2:35/Attendance 3,223 at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 9, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 4
Rockers(33-25)/Blue Crabs(20-37)
TOG:3:01/Attendance 2,444 at Southern Maryland’s Regents Furniture Stadium
Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF
Asheboro Copperheads OFF
Carolina League:
Lynchburg Hillcats 12, Winston-Salem Dash 9
Dash(39-29)/Hillcats(35-36)
TOG-2:55/Attendance 3,331 at Winston-Salem’s BB&T Ballpark
American Legion Baseball:
Post 81 Eastern Randolph 5, Greensboro Post 53 Red Wings 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E G53 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 3 2 ER81 1 3 0 0 1 0 X 5 9 3
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 10, Princeton Rays 2
Royals(4-2)/Rays(3-3)
TOG-3:00/Attendance 501 at Princeton’s Hunnicutt Field
