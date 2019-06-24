Top Ten High School Football Programs in North Carolina over the past 10 years:Some you will expect to see, some are missing and some might surprise you!!!

**********Coming in from www.maxpreps.com…..*********

Most dominant high school football programs of the last 10 years in North Carolina

Looking back at the Tar Heel State’s best over the past decade.

Here is how the teams stack up….

10)Charlotte Christian

9)Shelby

8)Scotland County

7)Tarboro

6)Northern Guilford

5)Havelock

4)Wake Forest

3)Charlotte Catholic

2)Mallard Creek

1)Matthews Butler

++++++++++Some of the Dudley Panthers previous State Titles may have fallen just outside the given 10-year window, but I think I would have Dudley High School in here somewhere, plus I would have Wake Forest at #1, but that is based on my ratings system and not that of MaxPreps.com…..++++++++++

(Many of you might also be ready to question the Top Ten order, of these teams.)

