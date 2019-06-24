Youth in Motion/Greensboro Gladiators Hosting Fall and Winter Basketball Leagues
Greensboro Gladiators Elite is hosting a Fall/Winter basketball league
Starting in August, Grades 4th to 8th Boys and Girls welcomed.
Registration for program is $295 per athlete .
Includes Team Uniform: Jersey, Shorts, Shooters shirt and team bag.
Practice facility and Tournaments. Tournaments and locations TBA.
Tryout fee is $20 Includes (2) day training, Refreshments.
Pre register on our site to secure your spot space is limited.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.