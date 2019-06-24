Youth in Motion/Greensboro Gladiators Hosting Fall and Winter Basketball Leagues

Greensboro Gladiators Elite is hosting a Fall/Winter basketball league

Starting in August, Grades 4th to 8th Boys and Girls welcomed.

Registration for program is $295 per athlete .

Includes Team Uniform: Jersey, Shorts, Shooters shirt and team bag.

Practice facility and Tournaments. Tournaments and locations TBA.

Tryout fee is $20 Includes (2) day training, Refreshments.

Pre register on our site to secure your spot space is limited.