BLBA U14 Baseball Team to play Florida Hurricanes on Wednesday at the Perfect Game BCS National Championship

BLBA is in the Elite 8 of the Perfect Game BCS National Championship.

BLBA will play the Florida Hurricanes who are ranked #2 Nationally in Perfect Game.

They are the defending champs of the BCS National Championship.

AJ Camp of Porter Ridge will get the start for BLBA.

The game will be held at Jet Blue Stadium home of the Boston Red Sox Spring Training facility.

Former World Series Champion of the New York Yankees Charlie Hayes will be in attendance Wednesday.

The BLBA Sterling baseball team:

Brayden Dilday-Western Guilford HS

AJ Camp-Porter Ridge

Jackson Godfrey-Kernodle Middle School

Taylor Grubbs-Southeast Guilford

Nick Lundquist-WS Reagan

Mason Lynch-Rockingham County HS

Cody Mahaffey-Bartlett Yancey HS

Niko Mickle-West Stokes HS

Ethan Oakes-CE Jordan

Sam Pugh-Cornerstone Charter School

Alex Roberson-Greensboro Day School

Riley Ruiz-Oak Grove

Tucker Smith-Cornerstone Charter School

Carson Shelton-Northwest Guilford

Marcus Bradshaw-Prince George Va