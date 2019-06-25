BLBA U14 Baseball Team to play Florida Hurricanes on Wednesday at the Perfect Game BCS National Championship
BLBA is in the Elite 8 of the Perfect Game BCS National Championship.
BLBA will play the Florida Hurricanes who are ranked #2 Nationally in Perfect Game.
They are the defending champs of the BCS National Championship.
AJ Camp of Porter Ridge will get the start for BLBA.
The game will be held at Jet Blue Stadium home of the Boston Red Sox Spring Training facility.
Former World Series Champion of the New York Yankees Charlie Hayes will be in attendance Wednesday.
The BLBA Sterling baseball team:
Brayden Dilday-Western Guilford HS
AJ Camp-Porter Ridge
Jackson Godfrey-Kernodle Middle School
Taylor Grubbs-Southeast Guilford
Nick Lundquist-WS Reagan
Mason Lynch-Rockingham County HS
Cody Mahaffey-Bartlett Yancey HS
Niko Mickle-West Stokes HS
Ethan Oakes-CE Jordan
Sam Pugh-Cornerstone Charter School
Alex Roberson-Greensboro Day School
Riley Ruiz-Oak Grove
Tucker Smith-Cornerstone Charter School
Carson Shelton-Northwest Guilford
Marcus Bradshaw-Prince George Va
