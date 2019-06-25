BLBA U14 Baseball Update from BCS Nationals in Fort Myers, Florida
from Monday:
BLBA lost to Central Florida by the score of 7 to 1.
LP T Grubbs
Today/Tuesday June 25th BLBA plays SBO Florida at 8:00am. The winner of this game will advance to the Final 10 of the tourney. The winner of this game will play Wednesday at 8:00am in the Final 10. Riley Ruiz of Oak Grove will pitch this morning. BLBA is 4-1 @ the BCS Nationals.
