Charlie Harville Scholarship Winners recognized during Greensboro Grasshoppers Game at First National Bank Field

Here are your Charlie Harville Scholarship Winners for 2019, and all four were on the field and recognized during a pregame ceremony last Friday night, at the Greensboro Grasshoppers First National Bank Field…

(Charlie Harville, the all-time great TV and radio sportscaster/announcer for WFMY TV 2, WGHP 8, WGBG/WKEW Radio, WMFR Radio and many more outlets over his 60-plus years of broadcasting.)

Congratulations to the following four…..Jake Bloss(Grimsley HS), Makayla Johnson(Northwest Guilford HS), Jonathan Spillman(Ragsdale HS) and Madelyn Albright(Page HS)…….

Jake Bloss

Jake is graduating from the Early College at Guilford/Grimsley HS with a 4.37 GPA and a 34 on the ACT. He is a member of the Latin, Economics, Quiz Bowl and Chess Clubs. He is also the treasurer of the RAISE Club. During his baseball career at Grimsley, he was selected All-Region, All-Conference, All-District, Team Captain and Team MVP. Jake has volunteered with Grimsley Bread Run, A Simple Gesture and Community Tornado Assistance. Jake will attend Lafayette College where he will play baseball and plans on becoming lawyer.

Makayla Johnson

Makayla is graduating from Northwest Guilford High School with a 3.6 GPA and a 1090 on the SAT. She is a member Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was President of the DECA Club. During her softball career at Northwest, she was selected as All-Conference, All-Area, All-District, All-State, Team Captain and Conference Player of the Year. Makayla has volunteered over 120 hours of community service with varying Triad charities. Makayla plans on attending NC State this fall and will play softball for the Wolfpack and plans on majoring in business.

Jonathan Spillman

Jonathan is graduating from Ragsdale High School with a 4.47 GPA and a 33 on the ACT. He is a member of the Spirit Club and Student Council. During his baseball career at Ragsdale, he was selected as All-Conference, All-Area, All-State, Team Captain and Team MVP. He has volunteered over 70 hours of his time with the Out of the Garden Project, Meals of Hope and was an academic tutor. Jonathan will attend Columbia University this fall studying business and law.

Madelyn Albright

Madelyn is graduating from Page High School with a 4.45 GPA and a 1470 on the SAT. She is member of the National Honor Society, French Club, National Art Honor Society, National Math Honor Society, Principals Council and was Vice President of the Key Club. During her softball career at Page, she was selected as All-Conference, All-Area, All-State, Player of the Week, Team Captain, Team MVP. Madelyn has volunteered over 200 hours of her time with various charities within the community. Madelyn will attend the University of Colorado at Boulder this fall and plans on studying Aerospace Engineering.

Courtesy of Tim Vangel, Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball