Coach Brian Rountree and Myles Christian to Represent High Point-Thomasville HiToms on CPL Select Team for Second Straight Year

For the 2nd straight year, High Point-Thomasville HiTom head coach Brian Rountree and outfielder Myles Christian have been selected to represent HPT on the Coastal Plain League Select Team!

The CPL Select Team is chosen by CPL coaches and officials, as well as Major League Scouts, and is comprised of some of the best young players in the league.

The CPL Select will face off with the USA Collegiate National Team on July 1 in Cary, N.C.

