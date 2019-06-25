Funeral Arrangements for Coach Curtis Pass, the basketball coach from Reidsville High School, that will be missed by many

from McLaurin Funeral Home, in Reidsville, N.C.:

Mr. William Curtis Pass passed peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Covington Wesleyan Church, 3218 Vance Street Extension in Reidsville, NC at 1:00 p.m. with family visitation beginning at 12 noon. Burial will be conducted at Benaja Mt. Zion Holiness Church of God, Inc. with the repass to follow thereafter.

The Pass Family will greet friends at a public viewing to be held at Reidsville Senior High School Gymnasium on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 1 – 3 p.m. Public viewing will continue at McLaurin Funeral Home from 4 – 7 p.m.

Curtis was born on September 26, 1977 in Reidsville, NC to Denise Pass Simpson and William Curtis Price Jr.

In his early years, he attended Zion Baptist Church. He attended the local public schools and was a 1995 Reidsville High School graduate where he was a stellar basketball player. He furthered his education at Spartanburg Methodist College where he earned his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice. He later attended Old Dominion University and went on to earn his undergraduate degree at the University of West Georgia, where in 2005, he was inducted into the University of West Georgia Hall of Fame. He furthered his career playing professional basketball overseas in Norway.

On February 26, 2000, he married his middle/high school sweetheart, Ni-Kia. Added to this union were daughter, Bria and son, Breon. He later joined Benaja Mt. Zion Holiness Church of God, Inc., where he served as President of Men’s Fellowship, member of Transportation Ministry and Vacation Bible School Recreation Leader.

Curtis was previously employed at R.H. Barringer in Greensboro, NC, but has served at Reidsville Senior High School as Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Cross Country and Track Coach as well as a Driver’s Education Instructor for the past several years. In previous years, he coached the Reidsville Raiders Boys Basketball team, Reidsville Recreation Department teams, Reidsville YMCA teams and various AAU basketball teams.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents – George and Carrie Pass; grandparents in-law – Sanford and Alberta Walker and McKenzie and Thelma Bell.

He leaves to cherish precious memories: his wife, Ni-Kia Bell Pass, of the home; daughter – Bria Pass and son – Breon, both of the home; mother – Denise Pass Simpson (Tim), of Reidsville, NC; father – William Curtis Price Jr., of Greensboro, NC; brothers – Thomas Pass (Jeneen), of Monroe, NC; and Jaedon Price, of Greensboro, NC; special cousin/brother – Anthony Pass, of Asheville, NC; grandparents – William Curtis Price, Sr. and Lucille Price; mother and father-in-law – Clarence and Marilyn Bell; nieces – Morgan Pass and Aliyah Poole; nephew – Antwan Cannady; brother in-law – Steven Bell; and a plethora of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

McLaurin Funeral Home is serving the family.