Mike Talbott’s All-Tournament Team from the NCISAA Basketball Showcase this past weekend at Greensboro Day and Canterbury School

Posted by Press Release on June 25, 2019 at 11:19 am under Amateur, High School | Be the First to Comment

from Mike Talbott at www.starhoopers.com:
NCISAA Showcase All Tournament- Based on Performance: Cam Hayes, Greensboro, NC; Carson McCorkle, Greensboro, NC-UVA Commit; Jaden Bradley, Concord, NC; Jaylen Gibson, Raleigh, NC; Justin Taylor, Charlotte, NC; Ja’Dun Michael Burlington, NC; Jay Hickman, Fayetteville, NC; Jalen Hood-Schifino, Charlotte, NC; Joshua Massey, Charlotte; Landon Sutton, HP Christian…

