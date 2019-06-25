Mike Talbott’s All-Tournament Team from the NCISAA Basketball Showcase this past weekend at Greensboro Day and Canterbury School
from Mike Talbott at www.starhoopers.com:
NCISAA Showcase All Tournament- Based on Performance: Cam Hayes, Greensboro, NC; Carson McCorkle, Greensboro, NC-UVA Commit; Jaden Bradley, Concord, NC; Jaylen Gibson, Raleigh, NC; Justin Taylor, Charlotte, NC; Ja’Dun Michael Burlington, NC; Jay Hickman, Fayetteville, NC; Jalen Hood-Schifino, Charlotte, NC; Joshua Massey, Charlotte; Landon Sutton, HP Christian…
CLICK HERE to see more from Mike Talbott on Twitter….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.